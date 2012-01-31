* Opens $220 mln fund to new investors
By John Bowker
MOSCOW, Jan 31 Russia-focused fund manager
Prosperity Capital Management has opened its $220 million
domestic fund to new large investors as it seeks to take
advantage of fast-growing Russian retail sales and
consumer-focused stocks.
Russian retail sales rose 9.5 percent year-on-year in
December, compared to 2.6 percent growth in the UK, as higher
wages and improved access to credit helped consumers take
advantage of steady economic growth.
"Russia's retail and consumer sector is booming.
Profit-margins and revenue growth are high and the sector now
commands a very significant share of GDP," Prosperity Chief
Executive Mattias Westman said in a letter to investors.
Russia is now Europe's second biggest retail market with
2011 sales of $621 billion, according to Euromonitor, and is on
target to become Europe's biggest retail market by 2013/14.
"Already spending heavily, Russian consumers will soon be
spending much more ... Because personal taxation is low, with
the basic rate at just 13 percent, Russians have disposable
incomes close to those in many seemingly much richer West
European countries," chief economist Liam Halligan added.
Halligan said it was not possible to take advantage of the
growing Russia consumer spending story simply by tracking the
broad RTS index, which is heavily weighted towards
energy stocks, with a combined retail and consumer weight just
under 2 percent.
"Big institutions are starting to recognise Russia as a
domestic story, not just an oil and gas story, and converting
(the domestic fund) to an open-ended fund allows them to invest
in that story more easily," he told Reuters.
Prosperity, one of the biggest investors in Russian stocks
with $3.6 billion under management, launched The Prosperity
Russia Domestic Fund as a closed fund trading on London
alternative market AIM in 2007.
The fund has fallen 25 percent in value since its inception,
according to the company's website, compared to declines of 31
percent by the MSCI Russia index and 15 percent
by RTS.
Russian stocks have enjoyed a strong start to the year, with
RTS gains of 12 percent wiping out more than half the losses
incurred in 2011.
VERY FERTILE
The growth in the retail sector is reflected in the
performance and expansion plans of grocery chain Magnit
, which is targeting 25-30 percent sales growth in 2012
and has outperformed the rouble-traded MICEX index with a
16 percent share price rise in the year to date.
Magnit's big rival X5 has failed to take advantage
of recent retail sales growth, reporting its first ever
quarterly like-for-like sales decline in the fourth quarter, but
analysts put this down to company-specific factors such as the
botched integration of an acquisition and management changes.
The Prosperity Russia Domestic Fund invests in transport and
agriculture stocks as well as retail, with Ukrainian wheat, corn
and potato producer Mriya Agro its biggest holding.
"Russia and Ukraine have arable land six-times beyond what
they need for food self-sufficiency, much of it very fertile ...
Amid strong local and global demand, well-run producers can
generate superb margins," Prosperity CEO Westman said.
The fund's second biggest holding is supermarket chain Dixy
, while Magnit and electronics retailer M.Video
also feature highly.