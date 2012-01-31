* Opens $220 mln fund to new investors

MOSCOW, Jan 31 Russia-focused fund manager Prosperity Capital Management has opened its $220 million domestic fund to new large investors as it seeks to take advantage of fast-growing Russian retail sales and consumer-focused stocks.

Russian retail sales rose 9.5 percent year-on-year in December, compared to 2.6 percent growth in the UK, as higher wages and improved access to credit helped consumers take advantage of steady economic growth.

"Russia's retail and consumer sector is booming. Profit-margins and revenue growth are high and the sector now commands a very significant share of GDP," Prosperity Chief Executive Mattias Westman said in a letter to investors.

Russia is now Europe's second biggest retail market with 2011 sales of $621 billion, according to Euromonitor, and is on target to become Europe's biggest retail market by 2013/14.

"Already spending heavily, Russian consumers will soon be spending much more ... Because personal taxation is low, with the basic rate at just 13 percent, Russians have disposable incomes close to those in many seemingly much richer West European countries," chief economist Liam Halligan added.

Halligan said it was not possible to take advantage of the growing Russia consumer spending story simply by tracking the broad RTS index, which is heavily weighted towards energy stocks, with a combined retail and consumer weight just under 2 percent.

"Big institutions are starting to recognise Russia as a domestic story, not just an oil and gas story, and converting (the domestic fund) to an open-ended fund allows them to invest in that story more easily," he told Reuters.

Prosperity, one of the biggest investors in Russian stocks with $3.6 billion under management, launched The Prosperity Russia Domestic Fund as a closed fund trading on London alternative market AIM in 2007.

The fund has fallen 25 percent in value since its inception, according to the company's website, compared to declines of 31 percent by the MSCI Russia index and 15 percent by RTS.

Russian stocks have enjoyed a strong start to the year, with RTS gains of 12 percent wiping out more than half the losses incurred in 2011.

VERY FERTILE

The growth in the retail sector is reflected in the performance and expansion plans of grocery chain Magnit , which is targeting 25-30 percent sales growth in 2012 and has outperformed the rouble-traded MICEX index with a 16 percent share price rise in the year to date.

Magnit's big rival X5 has failed to take advantage of recent retail sales growth, reporting its first ever quarterly like-for-like sales decline in the fourth quarter, but analysts put this down to company-specific factors such as the botched integration of an acquisition and management changes.

The Prosperity Russia Domestic Fund invests in transport and agriculture stocks as well as retail, with Ukrainian wheat, corn and potato producer Mriya Agro its biggest holding.

"Russia and Ukraine have arable land six-times beyond what they need for food self-sufficiency, much of it very fertile ... Amid strong local and global demand, well-run producers can generate superb margins," Prosperity CEO Westman said.

The fund's second biggest holding is supermarket chain Dixy , while Magnit and electronics retailer M.Video also feature highly.