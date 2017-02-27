SOCHI, Russia Feb 27 Russian publishing house Prosveshchenie is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares in 2018 or in 2019, Vladimir Uzun, the head of the company, told Reuters on Monday on the sidelines of an economic conference in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Prosveshchenie, whose name means 'enlightenment' in Russian, has not decided where to list its shares yet and the final decision will depend on market conditions, Uzun added. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)