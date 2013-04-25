MOSCOW, April 25 Russian drug producer and
distributor Protek posted almost a 50 percent rise in
last year's net profit to 2.81 billion roubles ($89 million),
the company said in a financial report published on its website
on Thursday.
In 2011, Protek's net profit was 1.88 billion roubles. Its
revenues stood at 125.5 billion roubles, up from 107 billion
roubles in 2011.
"We managed to improve financial performance across all our
segments and the group as a whole. The retail segment was the
top revenue gainer," Vadim Muzyayev, president of Protek, said
in a statement. ($1 = 31.5385 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Olga Sichkar; writing by Katya Golubkova)