MOSCOW, April 25 Russian drug producer and distributor Protek posted almost a 50 percent rise in last year's net profit to 2.81 billion roubles ($89 million), the company said in a financial report published on its website on Thursday.

In 2011, Protek's net profit was 1.88 billion roubles. Its revenues stood at 125.5 billion roubles, up from 107 billion roubles in 2011.

"We managed to improve financial performance across all our segments and the group as a whole. The retail segment was the top revenue gainer," Vadim Muzyayev, president of Protek, said in a statement. ($1 = 31.5385 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; writing by Katya Golubkova)