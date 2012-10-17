MOSCOW Oct 17 Russian authorities launched
criminal proceedings against opposition leader Sergei Udaltsov
on Wednesday, accusing him of planning "mass disorder" in
protests against President Vladimir Putin's 12-year rule.
Law enforcement officials were conducting a raid at the
house of the protest leader, known for his shaven head, leather
jacket and hoarse-voiced speeches. Searches were going on at the
houses of associates facing the same charges.
The charges, which carry a sentence of up to 10 years in
jail, focus on allegations made in a pro-Kremlin documentary
that Udaltsov received money and orders from an ally of Georgian
President Mikheil Saakashvili to cause mass unrest in Russia.
"The main department of the Investigative Committee opened a
criminal case against Sergei Udaltsov ... on the grounds of ...
preparing mass disorder," Russia's Investigative Committee said
in a statement on its website.
Udaltsov, who has led a series of protests sanctioned by
Moscow city authorities, has denied the allegations. Critics say
the Kremlin is conducting a politically-motivated crackdown on
the leaders of the protests.
The investigative committee, which answers only to the
president, also issued a stark warning to protest leaders, who
Putin has publicly ridiculed.
"Those who think they can with impunity organise riots, plan
and prepare terrorist attacks and other acts that threaten the
lives and health of Russians, you underestimate the Russian
special services' professionalism," the statement said.
The investigative committee, led by Putin loyalist Alexander
Bastrykin, has also pressed charges against opposition leader
Alexei Navalny for organising the theft of timber from a state
firm. He also faces ten years in prison.
Opposition parliamentarian Dmitry Gudkov, who had led
anti-Putin street protests with Udaltsov since late last year,
said authorities were seeing how far they could go in cracking
down on the protest movement.
"They will be taking the temperature in society. The
repressions will continue," Interfax quoted him as saying.