MOSCOW Oct 18 An aide to a prominent protest
leader who organised street demonstrations against President
Vladimir Putin was charged on Thursday with plotting mass
disorder in Moscow.
Kostantin Lebedev was taken in for questioning, along with
his boss Sergei Udaltsov, after dawn raids on Wednesday that
critics say are part of a coordinated campaign to use the
judicial system to sideline anti-Kremlin activists.
"Lebedev did not admit his guilt and refused to testify
about the circumstances of his alleged organisation of mass
disorder," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement.
A Moscow court was expected to decide later in the day
whether Lebedev, who faces 10 years in prison if convicted,
would remain in custody pending his trial.
Udaltsov was released without charge on condition he remain
in Moscow. Both men deny the accusations levelled against them.
The case against the two men has added political overtones
because it is being conducted by the Investigative Committee,
which reports directly to Putin.
The charges came after a pro-Kremlin television channel
aired allegations that Udaltsov received money and orders to
cause unrest in Russia from an ally of Georgian President
Mikheil Saakashvili.
Saakashvili and Putin have traded barbs in public,
highlighting the bad blood between the two leaders since Tbilisi
and Moscow fought a five day war over two Georgian breakaway
regions and broke off diplomatic relations.
Putin's critics say his return to the Kremlin in May has
ushered in a new era of repression targeting those who have
challenged his nearly 13 years in power.
Udaltsov helped organise a series of mass protests after
allegations that serious fraud enabled Putin's United Russia
party to win a parliamentary election last December despite
declining popular support.
Since Putin's May 7 inauguration to another term as
president - he was prime minister for the past four years - he
has signed laws increasing restrictions on non-government
organisations and raising fines for disorder at demonstrations.
The Investigative Committee, led by Putin loyalist Alexander
Bastrykin, has also pressed charges against another opposition
leader, Alexei Navalny, who denies organising the theft of
timber from a state firm.