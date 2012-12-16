MOSCOW Dec 16 Russia's opposition leaders say
they will press ahead with a campaign of public rallies against
President Vladimir Putin despite a modest turnout at one weekend
protest in Moscow.
About 2,000 people turned out on Saturday for a rally which
did not have approval from city authorities and demanded an end
to Putin's 13-year rule before riot police detained four
opposition leaders.
"Mass action every two to three months is necessary," Sergei
Udaltsov, a protest leader with a strong following among leftist
opposition members, was quoted as saying by Interfax.
"I think that next time - towards the spring - very powerful
preparation for action is needed."
Udaltsov was one of the four detained, alongside
anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny and protest leaders Ilya
Yashin and Ksenia Sobchak.
The rally took place in front of the headquarters of the
Federal Security Service, known in Soviet times as the KGB, in
sub zero temperatures despite the fear of arrest.
Protests began in December 2011 after Putin's United Russia
party won a parliamentary election marred by allegations of
vote-rigging. At their peak last winter the rallies attracted up
to 100,000 people, witnesses said. Attendance has dwindled since
Putin began a six-year third term as president in May and
started what the opposition says is a clampdown on dissent.
"We are witnessing certain boredom, as people have hoped for
a quick result," Yashin was quoted by Interfax as saying. "It is
not a sprint, it is a marathon."
Navalny, under investigation for suspected fraud and money
laundering, said that a lot of people turned out for Saturday's
rally given the frigid weather and opposition by authorities.
"It was frosty, it was an unauthorised action - which
practically guarantees arrests... but a lot of people came,"
Navalny was reported by Interfax as saying. Navalny has
dismissed the accusations against him as "utter nonsense".
Another prominent protest leader, Gennady Gudkov, said he
thought the next large action should be held in
January-February, suggesting a rock concert in support of
freedom, according to Interfax.
Opposition leaders were gathering on Sunday at a meeting of
the Russian opposition's Coordinating Council, according to
Interfax. The council was established in October tasked with
trying to mount a structured challenge to Putin.
The council declared on Sunday that its main aim is to
achieve political reform in Russia, Interfax reported.