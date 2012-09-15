MOSCOW, Sept 15 Protesters chanting "Russia
without Putin" began marching through Moscow on Saturday in a
protest seen as a test of the opposition's ability to mount a
sustained challenge to President Vladimir Putin.
Several thousands demonstrators began marching under cloudy
skies from the central Pushkin Square along a route that will
take them close to the Kremlin in what is intended to be the
first big opposition rally for three months.
Some had banners declaring "Putin is a parasite". Others
wore T-shirts demanding the release of three members of the
Pussy Riot punk band who were jailed after singing a
profanity-laced "punk prayer" in a church.
The demonstration will indicate whether the protest movement
that began nine months ago, and has at times attracted tens of
thousands of people to rallies, still has momentum four months
after Putin began a six-year term as president.
Although the Kremlin announced minor political reforms after
the demonstrations began last December, Putin's presidential
election victory in March took the sting out of the protests and
the opposition remains disunited, without a clear leader.
"We are protesting against the total lawlessness, total
corruption, the lack of civil freedoms, the absence of
independent courts and social injustice," said Sergei Yevseyev,
35, who works for an international shipping company.
He said Putin's style of government was no longer effective
more than a decade after he first became president and added:
"When he first came to power we needed this toughness, but not
any more. Society has stabilised."
People were trickling slowly to Pushkin Square, the starting
point, and the early signs were that the rally might not attract
the 50,000 the opposition hoped for. Police were out in force
although the organisers received permission for the rally.
OPPOSITION STRUGGLES FOR UNITY
The Kremlin has dismissed the protesters as a minority that
does not have wide support across the country of more than 140
million.
Putin's opponents say his return to the presidency after
four years as premier is a bad sign for democracy as he has
already dominated Russia for 12 years. They fear his new term
will be marred by political and economic stagnation.
But the opposition has struggled to unite its various groups
- including nationalists, leftists and middle-class liberals -
under one leader and they have no clear programme beyond a
common desire to oust the 59-year-old Kremlin chief.
It is the first time the opposition has tried to gather
large numbers at a protest since a court jailed the three Pussy
Riot members for storming into Moscow's main Russian Orthodox
cathedral and protesting in front of the altar against Putin's
close ties with the clergy.
Opinions polls show few Russians sympathised with the
protest itself, but the severity of the band members' treatment
widened divisions in society, with liberals complaining of a
crackdown on dissent by the former KGB officer.
The opposition is also upset by new laws that increased
protesters' fines, stiffened punishments for defamation and
imposed new controls on foreign-funded campaign groups.
In another setback for the protesters, opposition deputy
Gennady Gudkov was expelled from parliament on Friday on
allegations of illegally continuing business activities while
holding a mandate in the assembly.
"In the 100 days since Putin's return to the Kremlin we see
that he has shown all the symptoms of this new political course
- that is a tightening of the screws," said former Prime
Minister Mikhail Kasyanov, who is now an opposition leader.
Protests were also planned in St Petersburg and in
Yekaterinburg in the Ural Mountains. A rally in the Far East
city of Vladivostok was much smaller than the opposition had
hoped, witnesses said.