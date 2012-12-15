MOSCOW Dec 15 Russian riot police detained at
least three opposition leaders on Saturday as they tried to
attend a banned rally against President Vladimir Putin,
witnesses said.
Leftist leader Sergei Udaltsov raised a fist in the air as
police grabbed him under the arms and hauled him away into a
waiting van near Lubyanka Square in central Moscow, where
several hundred people had gathered for the rally.
Ilya Yashin said on Twitter that he and Ksenia Sobchak, both
of them prominent members of the opposition, were detained as
they made their way to the rally in front of the former KGB
security police's headquarters on Lubyanka Square.
The rally is intended to mark 12 months of protests against
Putin that have included the biggest demonstrations against the
former KGB spy since he rose to power 13 years ago but failed to
prevent him winning a six-year third term as president in March.
Moscow city authorities refused to give the opposition
permission to hold the protest and police told people to leave
as they gathered on Lubyanka Square despite freezing cold.