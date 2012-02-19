MOSCOW Feb 19 Russian protesters set up
plastic elephants, toy tigers and Lego men carrying banners
against Vladimir Putin's 12-year rule on Sunday in the Siberian
city of Barnaul, where demonstrations have been banned ahead of
the March 4 presidential election.
Local authorities have denied requests for rallies against a
disputed parliamentary election in December that saw Putin's
United Russia party returned with a slim majority and against
Putin's plan to stand for the presidency.
The tiny toys appeared in the snow in the city's central
square, the latest in a series of 'nanoprotests'.
An earlier request to stage a protest with toys was denied
as, officials said, they were not Russian citizens.
"Our authorities have no understanding of free speech," said
Sergei Mameyev, who said he represented the 'Decembrists of
Barnaul'.
The protest highlights the restrictions faced by many groups
across Russia who struggle to gain permission for rallies.
A policewoman standing over the figures with a clipboard
said she was filing a report. "I'm doing my job. I'm writing
down what I see," she told a crowd gathered in the square.
Putin was president from 2000-2008 when he was barred by the
constitution from running for a third successive term but has
remained in charge as Russia's prime minister. His re-election
as president could see him stay in power until 2024.
