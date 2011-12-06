MOSCOW Dec 6 A Russian court sentenced
prominent anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny to 15 days in
jail on Tuesday for his role in a protest against Vladimir
Putin's rule.
Navalny was charged with obstructing the course of justice
at Monday's rally, one of the biggest in the capital in years.
It drew thousands of people opposing Prime Minister Putin,
whose United Russia suffered a setback in a parliamentary
election on Sunday which the opposition said was rigged in the
ruling party's favour.
One of the protest's organisers, Ilya Yashin, was also
sentenced to 15 days in jail earlier on Tuesday in what he said
was a politically-motivated decision to intimidate him. He was
one of about 300 protesters were detained at Monday's rally.
"There is not a single doubt that my case is under the
special control of the party of crooks and thieves," Navalny
told reporters in a courtroom ahead of being charged, referring
to the term he uses to describe Putin's United Russia party.
Navalny received his sentence as hundreds of opposition
protesters staged another rally in central Moscow.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Amie Ferris-Rotman,
editing by Timothy Heritage)