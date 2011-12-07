(Adds Kremlin reaction to Medvedev, updates numbers planning to
protest)
* Many first-time protesters take streets angered by fraud
* Putin faces a legitimacy crisis if protest do not fade
* Thousands on networking sites to join Saturday protest
By Alissa de Carbonnel
MOSCOW, Dec 7 Artyom Kolpakov used to
shrug when he came across occasional appeals on social media
sites to protest against Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin
and his government.
"I didn't see the point really," he said.
But something changed when, clicking through amateur videos
and online testimonies documenting cases of ballot-stuffing and
repeat voting, he saw others shared his outrage at Putin's
party's victory in Sunday's parliamentary election.
On Monday evening, Kolpakov, 38, was among several thousand
Russians who took to the streets of Moscow in the biggest
opposition protest in years.
Such protests against Putin's rule, as president from 2000
to 2008 and as prime minister since then, have rarely drawn more
than about 200 people, some of them Soviet-era dissidents and
others activists in marginalised opposition groups.
Typically, they are quickly dispersed by heavy-handed riot
police. But Sunday's rally attracted about 5,000 people and a
similar rally on Tuesday drew several hundred.
Many were responding to calls on social networking sites
VKontakte and Facebook to "continue the revolution", and tweets
sent by protesters from Triumfalny Square in central Moscow.
"For the first time really the online presence has
transformed offline politics," said Konstantin von Eggert, a
commentator for Kommersant FM radio. "The whole thing works like
a snowball. This is definitely the start of something that will
stay in Russian political life."
CROSSING A LINE
Just as news of planned rallies spread on social media,
protesters and opposition forces used Twitter to keep each other
up to date on the whereabouts of detained leaders.
The wife of Alexei Navalny, a blogger now serving a 15-day
jail sentence for his role in Monday's protests, took up his
twitter feed on Tuesday. Later in the day, a follow-up protest
at which police detained about 300 people was streamed live on
the Internet.
By Wednesday afternoon, more than
13 ,000 people on Facebook and
6 , 0 00 on Russia's
Cyrillic-language VKontakte had pledged to attend a fresh
protest near the Kremlin on Saturday. Another
11 ,000 people said they "maybe" would join.
The links for the protest can be found at
facebook.com/events/198328520252594/ and
vkontakte.ru/event32872901.
"It's absolutely a Facebook story. It's not as if there is
some kind of organiser of this, some kind of villain," veteran
journalist Sergei Parkhomenko told Dozhd TV, an independent
cable and Internet television station that has been one of the
only broadcasters to cover the opposition protests.
For Kolpakov, who lives on the outskirts of Moscow and works
at a recording studio specialising in children's songs, new
media has been instrumental in changing his view of Putin since
he won popularity by restoring order following Russia's
difficult transition to a market economy in the 1990s.
"During Putin's first term, I was happy that he restored
some kind of order. Then it became clear this order was not for
the good of the country but for the good of his inner circle,"
he said.
"It takes time to understand that the authorities have
crossed some kind of line."
OUTRAGE AFTER ELECTION
Sunday's election was, for him, the moment that line was
crossed. Kolpakov drove an hour to the centre of Moscow to take
part in Monday's protest, ignoring his wife's pleas to stay
safely at home with their one-year-old daughter.
He had already volunteered as an election monitor after
reading online allegations that Putin's United Russia party was
trying to bribe and bully voters in the run-up to the election.
Kolpakov saw no foul play at his polling station in
Shchyolkovo, east of Moscow centre, where he says the Communist
Party won almost twice as many votes as the ruling party.
So he was stunned when he heard the official result
registered United Russia leading the pack with 46.6 percent of
the vote in Moscow.
His outrage grew when he saw some of an avalanche of video
clips online, most of them apparently shot by disgruntled
citizens and election observers using smart phones.
One clip, which has had more than 1 million clicks, gives a
bird's eye view of an election official in Moscow calmly ticking
off a stack of ballots, apparently preparing to stuff the urns
with votes for United Russia.
In another, Kolpakov says a group of so-called
merry-go-round voters are shown being bused from one polling
station to another.
Yet another testimony widely shared on networking sites
shows the disparity between scans of hand-counted voting results
and those posted on the Central Election Commission's website.
A DIFFERENT PICTURE ON STATE TELEVISION
The picture painted by state television, which is dominated
by positive coverage of Putin and President Dmitry Medvedev, is
very different.
It has been silent on the protests, reporting marches by
pro-Kremlin youth groups that were organised to drown out
anti-government demonstrators meeting at the same square in
central Moscow on Tuesday.
"How do you feel when you understand that you are being lied
to, that people take you for an idiot, that they are wiping
their feet on you?" Kolpakov said.
"People are angry and it's natural. The temperature is
rising. Our authorities must understand that if this is
repeated, more and more people will take to the street."
Medvedev, presents himself as the iPad-toting,
Internet-savvy modern face of Russia, dismissed such videos as
inconclusive evidence and thanked citizens for backing United
Russia.
In an embarrassing incident, an obscene post by a United
Russia deputy calling anti-government bloggers "stupid sheep"
among other things was retweeted on Medvedev's Twitter feed
after midnight on Tuesday.
The tweet was quickly deleted and the Kremlin
subsequently blamed a technical support worker who
"unacceptably interfered with the feed
@MedvedevRussia".
THREAT TO KREMLIN?
The ability of social networking sites to mobilise a large
group of Russians is a new and powerful tool that could give the
Kremlin cause for concern as Putin plans a return to the
presidency in a March election.
"A Twitter revolution is when people stop messing around on
twitter, and start coordinating action through it," tweeted Ilya
Varlamov, whose twitter followers grew by several thousand to
almost 6,000 throughout the day on Tuesday.
"Muscovites have taken the expression 'Twitter revolution'
literally," he said, commenting on live cell phone streaming of
people gathering outside a court house where activists were on
trial after overnight arrests.
Many observers are still sceptical that an Arab Spring is
about to sweep Russia.
Although more than one third of Russia's population now have
access to the web - or 50.8 million people, says Internet
marketing research group ComScore - only a small percentage are
politicised and they are mainly in Moscow and other big cities.
Often there is no alternative to tightly controlled media in
the Russian provinces, where the authorities hold the most sway
with voters.
"Let's be honest, so far the Internet and social media have
influence only in big towns and cities," said Gennady Gudkov, an
opposition lawmaker with the left-leaning Just Russia party. "It
doesn't have much sway in the regions and provinces."
FEARS OF CRACKDOWN
Many bloggers fear the Kremlin will act to reign in Russia's
vibrant blogosphere, if it becomes too influential. Some
bloggers have already been prosecuted offline under libel law
and Russia's wide-reaching law on extremism.
Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks - attempts to
make a computer or network unavailable - have in the last few
days shut down a large number of media websites. Russia's most
popular blogging site, LiveJournal, was hobbled.
The cyber attack also simultaneously crippled the websites
of leading radio station Ekho Moskvy - owned by state energy
monopoly Gazprom - Kommersant newspaper and other top media
outlets. Russia's main independent vote monitor, Golos, was
another targeted.
"I am sure the authorities will very soon try to introduce
legislation that will restrict the Internet," Von Eggert said,
although the Kremlin has denied such suggestions.
The cyber attacks spurred bloggers and Twitter users to step
into the gulf, with Navalny and others offering up their blogs
as a clearinghouse for evidence of election violations.
Popular writer Boris Akunin polled readers of his blog on
whether they believed the elections were rigged: Only 243 out of
8,129 respondents thought the vote was fair.
"I will address a few words to Vladimir Vladimirovich
(Putin): 'I am sorry for you,'" he wrote at
Borisakunin.livejournal.com. "'You don't have to be Nostradamus
to predict your future.'"
WILL ONLINE LEADER BECOME OFFLINE LEADER?
New media, and the protests they have helped spawn, may also
be in the process of building Navalny, 35, into a much more
potent opposition force.
Until now he has been an informal leader of the
disenchanted, campaigning online against corruption, as well as
showing nationalist tendencies. But his jail sentence on Tuesday
could turn him into a symbol and leader of the protests.
In a tiny courtroom where he was sentenced to 15 days in
jail for obstruction of justice during Monday's protest, Navalny
said the Kremlin would seek to silence anyone who spread the
word about what he said was obvious vote-rigging.
"The elections were falsified," Navalny, looking exhausted
and angry, told Reuters in the stuffy court opposite the old
headquarters of the KGB secret police on Lubyanka square.
"The very acknowledgement of this fact will be deadly for
the regime, and they will do their utmost to shut the mouths of
everyone who talks about it openly," said Navalny, looking gaunt
and without laces in his dirty boots.
Using his blog to illustrate the absurdities of Russia's
corrupt bureaucracy, Navalny shot to prominence by challenging
state companies such as pipeline operator Transneft to explain
millions of dollars of unorthodox payments.
He has also challenged Putin directly, accusing him of
ruling a corrupt elite as "chairman of the board of Russia Inc."
and branded his party "swindlers and thieves", a phrase that
haunted the party during its election campaign.
Ekho Moskvy editor Alexei Venediktov wrote on his station's
website that the arrest could turn Navalny into a much bigger
problem for the Kremlin.
"Navalny's arrest was a political mistake. Jailing Navalny
is the transformation of an online leader into an offline one,"
he wrote.
(Additional reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Maria Tsvetkova and
Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Peter Graff)