MOSCOW, Sept 24 Promsvyazbank (PSB), one of the
largest non-state Russian lenders, said on Monday it plans to
conduct an initial public offering (IPO) by selling its shares
in Moscow and global depositary receipts (GDRs) in London.
The move comes after Russia's top lender Sberbank
raised just over $5 billion by selling a 7.6 percent stake that
was owned by the central bank.
PSB, ranked No.11 by assets according to Interfax data, said
it plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its capital to
support ongoing development.
The deal will include a sale of existing ordinary shares
owned by Promsvyaz Capital. Brothers Dmitry and Alexey Ananyev
own a 88.3 percent stake in PSB via Promsvyaz Capital.
In September, the lender said it asked the domestic
regulator to approve the listing of no more than 25 percent of
its shares in London in the form of GDRs.
