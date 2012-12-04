MOSCOW Dec 4 Promsvyazbank, a mid-sized Russian
lender, has revived plans to list its shares, after pulling out
of its October initial public offering (IPO), First Deputy
President Alexandra Volchenko told journalists.
PSB, majority controlled by billionaire brothers Dmitry and
Alexey Ananyev, had planned to sell existing shares in London
and Moscow to raise $345-$414 million from global depository
receipts sales only.
It decided to postpone the deal as price indications did not
reach "fair value".
Volchenko said on Tuesday the lender's plans to become
public never left the table and the bank is in a high stage of
readiness.
"Our key strategy is IPO... We don't see any windows on the
short horizon of one-two-three months but the example of Nomos
shows it is possible to get to the market very quickly," she
said, adding the deal could happen next year.
Nomos bank raised more than $700 million in an IPO
last April, just days before the window for emerging markets
names closed.
In Russia, only state-controlled Sberbank and VTB
along with privately-owned Bank St Petersburg
, Nomos and Vozrozhdenie are listed out of
around 1,000 lenders.
On Tuesday, PSB also said its nine-month net profit reached
5.9 billion roubles ($191 million), up from 2.1 billion roubles
compared with the same period last year, on the back of strong
lending. PSB's full year-target is set at 8-9 billion roubles.
In nine months of this year, PSB's loan book added 16
percent in total, with corporate lending up 13 percent and
retail rising 48 percent.
($1=30.9065 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Mike
Nesbit)