MOSCOW, Sept 22 Russian Deputy Finance Minister
Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday he saw no threats to the budget
and the financial system from a $12 billion claim against Russia
from a fugitive banker.
Sergei Pugachev, once dubbed "Putin's banker" because of
his influence in the Kremlin, has filed a $12 billion claim
against Russia after his business empire was carved up when he
fell out of favour with President Vladimir Putin.
"We will look at it. I don't see any risks either for the
budget or for Russia's financial system, or for legal systems.
Pugachev has little chance," he told reporters.
