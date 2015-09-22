MOSCOW, Sept 22 Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday he saw no threats to the budget and the financial system from a $12 billion claim against Russia from a fugitive banker.

Sergei Pugachev, once dubbed "Putin's banker" because of his influence in the Kremlin, has filed a $12 billion claim against Russia after his business empire was carved up when he fell out of favour with President Vladimir Putin.

"We will look at it. I don't see any risks either for the budget or for Russia's financial system, or for legal systems. Pugachev has little chance," he told reporters. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)