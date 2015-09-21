By Guy Faulconbridge
| LONDON, Sept 21
LONDON, Sept 21 Sergei Pugachev, a tycoon once
dubbed "Putin's banker" because of his influence in the Kremlin,
has filed a claim against Russia for more than $10 billion after
his business empire was carved up when he fell out of favour
with President Vladimir Putin.
The claim was filed in the Permanent Court of Arbitration in
The Hague on Monday, a source close to Pugachev told Reuters on
condition of anonymity. Lawyers for Pugachev will outline his
claim against Russia on Tuesday in Paris, the source said.
It was not immediately possible to get a response from the
Russian government. Russia is already fighting a separate ruling
by the same court in 2014, which ordered Russia to pay $50
billion for expropriating the assets of Yukos, once Russia's
biggest oil producer and run by Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
Pugachev, who helped Putin's 1999 ascent to Russia's top job
during the last days of Boris Yeltsin's presidency, fell out
with some of Putin's most powerful allies in the years following
the 2008 financial crisis.
Since leaving Russia in 2011, Pugachev has accused Putin's
allies of bringing his multi-billion dollar business empire to
its knees before picking off some of its best assets, which
included major shipyards and a giant Siberian coal deposit.
Russia says Pugachev, 52, is wanted for embezzlement and
misappropriation of assets after the collapse of his bank, which
had gained loans from Russia's central bank. Pugachev denies
those charges.
At Russia's request, Interpol has issued an arrest warrant
for Pugachev.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Larry King)