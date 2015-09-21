(Adds detail of the claim in second paragraph, comment and
By Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, Sept 21 Sergei Pugachev, a tycoon once
dubbed "Putin's banker" because of his influence in the Kremlin,
has filed a claim against Russia for more than $10 billion after
his business empire was carved up when he fell out of favour
with President Vladimir Putin.
Lawyers for Pugachev on Monday issued notice of a claim
against Russia that is likely to be heard in the Permanent Court
of Arbitration in The Hague, a source close to Pugachev told
Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Pugachev's lawyers will outline his claim against Russia on
Tuesday in Paris, the source said.
It was not immediately possible to get a response from the
Russian government, which is seeking Pugachev's arrest for
embezzlement and misappropriation of assets, charges he denies.
Moscow is already fighting a separate ruling by the same
court in 2014, which ordered it to pay $50 billion for
expropriating the assets of Yukos, once Russia's biggest oil
producer and run by Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
"Mr Pugachev has patiently waited for this moment to strike
with this massive investment claim second only to Yukos," said a
person close to Pugachev who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"He wants to ensure that those persons responsible for the
unlawful taking of his businesses, including those in the
Kremlin, are named and shamed," the source said.
Since leaving Russia in 2011, Pugachev, 52, has accused
Putin's allies of bringing his multi-billion dollar business
empire to its knees before picking off some of its best assets.
Pugachev founded Mezhprombank, or International Industrial
Bank, in 1992, just a year after the collapse of the Soviet
Union. It grew to become one of Russia's biggest banks, with
stakes in the 'Northern' and 'Baltic' shipyards, the latter of
which built the Tsar's battleships and Soviet nuclear-powered
icebreakers, and a giant Siberian coal deposit.
But having helped Putin ascend to Russia's top job in 1999
during the last days of Boris Yeltsin's presidency, Pugachev
fell out with some of Putin's most powerful allies in the years
after the 2008 financial crisis.
Russian authorities say Pugachev, who once represented
Siberia's Tuva Republic in the upper house of parliament, helped
himself to over $700 million in Russian central bank bailout
money intended to help Mezhprombank through the crisis.
At Russia's request, Interpol has issued an arrest warrant
for Pugachev.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kevin Liffey)