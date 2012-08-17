MOSCOW Aug 17 The Russian Orthodox Church urged
the state to show mercy to three women from the rock group Pussy
Riot jailed on Friday over a protest against President Vladimir
Putin in a church, raising the possibility that it could back a
pardon or a reduction of their terms.
The church reiterated its criticism of the women from the
punk collective, saying their protest in Moscow's Christ the
Saviour cathedral was "blasphemy" and displayed "crude hostility
towards millions of people".
But it added in a statement: "Without subjecting the
rightfulness of the court's decision to any doubt, we call on
the state authorities to show mercy to the people convicted
within the framework of the law, in the hope that they will
refrain from repeating blasphemous actions."
The remarks indicated the Church would not object if Putin
pardoned the three women or if their two-year sentences were
reduced though other legal means.
However, the women would likely have to request a pardon to
be considered and might be required to admit guilt, which they
have said they would not do.
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, 22, Marina Alyokhina, 24, and
Yekaterina Samutsevich, 30, were convicted of hooliganism
motivated by religious hatred for the February protest, which
they said was against Putin's close ties to the church.
Kremlin opponents and Western governments have criticised
the trial and called the sentences disproportionate.
The church leadership cast the performance as part of an
attack on the faithful and on Russian values in general.
The church statement said that "in our society, inciting
enmity and hatred on religious and ethnic grounds always carries
a threat of destructive shocks" and urged people who were
offended not to seek "revenge".