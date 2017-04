Pussy Riot band member Nadia Tolokonnikova waves from a holding cell during a court hearing in the town of Zubova Polyana April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky/Files

MOSCOW The Pussy Riot punk band took aim at President Vladimir Putin and how he runs Russia's oil industry on Tuesday in its first video for almost a year.

In the video posted on Youtube - youtu.be/qOM_3QH3bBw - four members of the feminist art performance group climb up gas flares and dance on oil pipelines, wearing their trademark brightly coloured masks, short dresses and tights.

The band, two of whose members are in jail over a protest in Moscow's main Russian Orthodox cathedral in February 2012, pour what appears to be oil over a portrait of Igor Sechin, head of state oil firm Rosneft (ROSN.MM), in the video called "Like a Red Prison".

Criticising the close relationship between Putin and the Russian Orthodox Church - the theme of their protest in Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral - they chant: "Your president is like an ayatollah in Iran and your church is like in the United Arab Emirates."

Group members accuse Putin of orchestrating a crackdown on dissent and persecuting political opponents since returning to presidency in May last year.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)