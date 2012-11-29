* Moscow court rules footage should be removed from websites
* Pussy Riot member calls ruling "censorship of culture"
By Gleb Bryanski
MOSCOW, Nov 29 A Russian court ruled on Thursday
that video footage of the Pussy Riot punk group protesting
against President Vladimir Putin in a church was "extremist" and
should be removed from websites.
The demonstration last February offended many Russian
Orthodox Christians. But Putin has been criticised by U.S. and
European leaders over what they saw as disproportionate jail
sentences imposed on three Pussy Riot members. Their trial was
also seen by Putin's critics as part of a clampdown on dissent.
The Moscow court said it had based its ruling on conclusions
by a panel of experts who studied the video, showing band
members in colourful mini-skirts and ski masks dancing in front
of the altar of Moscow's main Russian Orthodox cathedral.
Judge Marina Musimovich said the footage "has elements of
extremism; in particular there are words and actions which
humiliate various social groups based on their religion". She
said it also had calls for mutiny and "mass disorder".
The verdict said that free distribution of the video could
ignite racial and religious hatred.
The court's ruling applies to other videos released by the
band, including a performance in Moscow's Red Square, where
calls for mass disorder could be heard. Such calls were not made
inside the church.
The websites are now likely to be included in a state
register and could be blocked if the banned content is not
removed.
The Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor said that
once the court decision takes effect it will monitor how it is
implemented.
Three members of Pussy Riot convicted in August of
hooliganism motivated by religious hatred for their "punk
prayer", which the Russian Orthodox Church has cast as part of a
concerted attack on the church and the faithful.
The women said the protest, in which they burst into Christ
the Saviour Cathedral and called on the Virgin Mary to rid
Russia of Putin, was not motivated by hatred and was meant to
mock the church leadership's support for the longtime leader.
Band members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Maria Alyokhina are
serving two-year jail sentences over the protest last February.
A third member, Yekaterina Samutsevich, walked free last month
when her sentence was suspended on appeal.
"To me this is a clear attribute of censorship - censorship
of art and censorship of culture, of the protest culture which
is very important for any country, let alone for Russia,"
Samutsevich told reporters outside court.
"Now of course the fact that they will be blocking all Pussy
Riot videos as I understand, all photos - this is horrible.
Naturally, I will lodge an appeal and I will try to do it
today," she added.
Putin, a former KGB officer who has cultivated close ties
with the Orthodox church over 13 years in power, has rebuffed
Western criticism about the prison terms meted out.