MOSCOW Nov 29 A Russian court ruled on Thursday
that video footage of the Pussy Riot punk group protesting
against President Vladimir Putin in a church was "extremist" and
said it should be removed from websites.
The Moscow court said it had based its ruling on conclusions
by a panel of experts who studied the footage, showing band
members in colourful mini-skirts and ski masks dancing in front
of the altar of Moscow's main Russian Orthodox cathedral.
Judge Marina Musimovich said the video "has elements of
extremism, in particular there are words and actions which
humiliate various social groups based on their religion".
Two of the band members, Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda
Tolokonnikova, are serving a two-year jail sentence over the
performance last February. A third member, Yekaterina
Samutsevich, had her sentence suspended on appeal.
The protest angered many Russian Orthodox Christians but
Putin has been criticised by U.S. and European leaders over
sentences they regard as disproportionate.