* Judge adjourns trial, verdict due on Aug. 17
* Pussy Riot trio compare case to Soviet-era repression
* Madonna urges Russia to free Pussy Riot at Moscow concert
By Maria Tsvetkova
MOSCOW, Aug 8 Members of the Pussy Riot punk
band likened themselves to Soviet-era dissidents on Wednesday,
saying their trial for performing an anti-Kremlin stunt on a
cathedral altar was unjust, but that nobody could take away
their inner freedom.
To occasional bursts of applause from supporters, the three
women were making their last pleas before a court rules whether
they are guilty of hooliganism motivated by religious hatred for
storming the altar of Moscow's biggest cathedral and beseeching
the Virgin Mary to rid Russia of President Vladimir Putin.
The state prosecutor has asked the court to sentence them to
three years in jail in a case that is being seen as an early
test of how much dissent Putin - who returned to the presidency
in May for a third time - is willing to tolerate.
"I am not afraid of your poorly concealed fraud of a verdict
in this so-called court because it can deprive me of my
freedom," Maria Alyokhina, one of the three, said. "No one will
take my inner freedom away."
The women - Alyokhina, 24, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, 22, and
Yekaterina Samutsevich, 29 - looked pale and tired as they
addressed the Moscow court from a glass and metal cage before
the judge adjourned the trial until Aug. 17, when the verdict
will be issued.
Tolokonnikova welcomed the latest display of support from
abroad after American singer Madonna donned the band's trademark
balaclava and stripped to a black bra to show their name on her
back during a concert in Moscow on Tuesday night.
"Katya (Samutsevich), Masha (Alyokhina) and I are sitting in
jail but I do not believe we have been defeated, just like the
dissidents were not defeated. Lost in psychological hospitals
and prisons, they served out their sentences."
Friends and family applauded her in the courtroom.
"With every day, more and more people believe us, and
believe in us, and think we should not be behind bars,"
Tolokonnikova said, leaning forward to address the court through
a tiny window in the glass and metal cage.
"I want to cry when I see how the methods of the medieval
inquisition preside over Russian law enforcement and the
judicial system," she said in a speech peppered with literary
references, including to Alexander Solzhenitsyn, whose writing
documented life in the Gulag Soviet prison system.
Quoting lyrics from Pussy Riot performances, at one point
the courtroom burst into applause, prompting the judge to call
for calm.
"We are not in a theatre," the judge said.
PROTESTS AGAINST PUTIN
Pussy Riot, an all-women collective, formed last October in
protest against Putin's domination of Russia and his plan, now
fulfilled, to return to the Kremlin in a March election.
The band members see themselves as part of a protest
movement that last winter organised the biggest demonstrations
since former KGB spy Putin first rose to power in 2000, at times
attracting crowds in Moscow of 100,000.
In their protest on Feb. 21, Pussy Riot wore colourful
balaclavas, short dresses and bright tights as they burst into
the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in central Moscow and belted
out a "punk prayer" to the Virgin Mary to "Throw Putin out!"
They say they did not mean to offend Orthodox Christian
believers, but aimed to highlight the close relationship between
Putin and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch
Kirill, who called the Russian leader's 12-year rule "a miracle
of God".
The Kremlin is in a tight spot. In a country where few
believe in the independence of the judiciary, it might be
applauded by its critics if the sentences are relatively
lenient.
But if the sentences are seen as too lenient, church leaders
- who along with believers upset by the performance have been
demanding tough sentences - may be angry.
The case is seen by the opposition as part of a wider
crackdown on dissent by Putin following the protests that
preceded his return to the Kremlin.
Since his return - after serving as prime minister for four
years - Russia has toughened rules governing the Internet,
increased fines for protesters and introduced new controls for
foreign-funded lobby and campaign groups.