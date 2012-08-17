* Pussy Riot trio face verdict for church protest
* Trial causes international outcry, protests abroad
* Putin seen brooking no dissent in new presidency
By Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, Aug 17 A Russian judge delivers a
verdict on Friday against three members of a feminist punk band
for staging an anti-Kremlin protest in a church, in a case their
supporters say has put President Vladimir Putin's tolerance of
dissent on trial.
Prosecutors want a three-year jail sentence for "hooliganism
motivated by religious hatred" for the members of the band Pussy
Riot, who stormed the altar of Moscow's Christ the Saviour
Cathedral in February wearing bright ski masks, tights and short
skirts to hold a "punk prayer" for Russia to get rid of Putin.
Putin's opponents portray the trial as part of a wider
crackdown by the former KGB spy to crush their protest movement.
Pop stars led by Madonna - who performed in Moscow with "PUSSY
RIOT" painted on her back - have campaigned for the women's
release. Washington says the case is politically motivated.
"Our imprisonment is a clear and distinct sign that the
whole country's freedom is being taken away," Nadezhda
Tolokonnikova, 22, said in a letter written in jail and posted
on the Internet by defence lawyer Mark Feigin.
In a sign of the tension over the trial in a small Moscow
courtroom, Judge Marina Syrova was assigned bodyguards on
Thursday following what authorities said were threats.
The trial has divided Russia's Orthodox Christians, with
many backing the authorities' demands for severe punishment, but
others saying the women should be granted clemency.
Putin, who returned to the presidency this year, has said
the women's punishment should not be too harsh.
Police blocked off the street outside the brick courthouse
with metal barriers and at least seven police buses stood by.
Tolokonnikova, Maria Alyokhina, 24, and Yekaterina
Samutsevich, 30, say their protest on Feb. 21 was intended to
highlight the close ties between the Russian Orthodox Church and
state, and not to offend believers.
Their feminist punk collective has about 10 members who
appear in public in ski masks for anonymous impromptu
performances they describe as a form of protest art.
The three members have been held in jail since shortly after
the appearance in the cathedral, awaiting the trial, which saw a
parade of state witnesses say they were traumatised by the
church performance, which prosecutors called an abuse of God.
Their lawyers say the outcome will be dictated by the
Kremlin. Putin's supporters deny this and portray the women as
blasphemers and self-publicists who should be punished for
committing a premeditated outrage against the Church.
"It was a conscious deed. They understood quite clearly
where they were going and why," said Vladimir Burmatov, who
represents Putin's United Russia party in parliament.
Judge Syrova will start reading the verdict at 3 p.m. (1100
GMT) and could hand down a sentence by evening.
RADICAL PROTEST
Pussy Riot was formed last year in anger at Putin's decision
to return to the presidency in an election after four years as
premier. The band's public performances were popular on the
Internet, but it is the trial that has brought them global fame.
The charges against them raised concern abroad about freedom
of speech in Russia two decades after the collapse of the Soviet
Union. Protests in support of the group were planned on Friday
in cities from Sydney to Paris, and New York to London. A long
list of international celebrities have backed their cause.
The opposition says Putin saw the trial initially as a
chance to strengthen his relationship with the influential
Russian Orthodox Church - about 70 percent of Russians say they
follow the faith - but his plans backfired.
Although believers were united in outrage that the band
thrashed out a "punk prayer" deriding Putin in a place they
consider sacrosanct, many were upset by the Church hierarchy's
lack of forgiveness and calls for "divine retribution".
Many Russians, including some of the Orthodox faithful, are
concerned about ties between church and state under Patriarch
Kirill, who has praised Putin's rule as a "miracle of God".
Aware that a long sentence could reinforce the picture Pussy
Riot have painted of him as intolerant and repressive, Putin
told reporters this month that although the women had done
"nothing good", they should not be judged too harshly.
But the damage to Putin's image abroad has already been
done, and divisions between his supporters and opponents have
widened, risking polarising society even more than when protests
took off against his 12-year-rule during the winter.
Many Russians say the Pussy Riot three have served enough
time in jail awaiting their sentence, and should be released
immediately. However, Sergei Markov, a pro-Putin political
analyst, said that would upset nationalists.
"If Pussy Riot are set free without punishment and without
showing sincere repentance in public, it is highly likely that
after their release and the radicalisation of Russian
nationalist groups, the people who took part in the 'punk
prayer' will be lynched," he wrote in the Vedomosti newspaper.
Even if the judge shows leniency, protest leaders say Putin
will not relax pressure on opponents in his new six-year term.
In moves seen by the opposition as a crackdown, parliament
has rushed through laws increasing fines for protesters,
tightening controls on the Internet - which is used to arrange
protests - and imposing stricter rules on defamation.