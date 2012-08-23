* Ombudsman says he could challenge sentence after appeal
* Says case is igniting tension in Russia
* Criticises nationalist Orthodox group's calls for patrols
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Aug 23 Russia's human rights ombudsman
on Thursday called the prison sentences handed down to three
women from punk band Pussy Riot "excessive" and warned that the
case was igniting dangerous tensions within society.
The trio were convicted of hooliganism motivated by
religious hatred by a Moscow court on Aug. 17 after belting out
a profanity-laced anti-Putin song on the altar of Moscow's main
cathedral in February.
Vladimir Lukin, who was originally nominated for his
advisory role by President Vladimir Putin, said he might
challenge the sentencing of Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, Maria
Alyokhina and Yekaterina Samutsevich if their jail terms were
upheld on appeal.
"It is a misdemeanour that in a normal, civilised European
state, which Russia is, is handled in administrative rather than
criminal proceedings. That's why I think the ruling on those
women is excessive," he told a news conference when asked about
the case.
Western governments and singers have condemned the sentences
as disproportionate and the case has become a cause celebre in
Western media where most commentators have echoed the Russian
opposition's charge that the verdict was part of a crackdown on
dissent by Putin.
However, the Kremlin has denounced foreign criticism as
politically-motivated. Many Russian Orthodox
believers have also said they were offended by the protest, part
of a wave of demonstrations against Putin ahead of his
re-election to the presidency in March for a third term.
The women said they meant no offence and were protesting
against close ties between the state and the dominant Russian
Orthodox Church, whose leader, Patriarch Kirill, likened Putin's
years at the helm to a "miracle of God" a few weeks before the
Pussy Riot protest.
Lukin, a former liberal lawmaker and ambassador to the
United States, said the women's stunt was not a crime but a
"quite serious misdemeanour".
He said he hoped an appeals court would "more carefully
consider all the aspects of this case" and that as ombudsman he
had the right to challenge the verdict once it entered into
force if he believed human rights had been violated.
"If the sentence remains the same ... I will analyse this
thoroughly," he said.
Lawyers for the women have said they expect to file an
appeal next week.
"POISONOUS SUBSTANCE OF INTOLERANCE"
The maximum sentence for the crime they were accused of was
seven years in jail, but after Putin said they had done "nothing
good" but "should not be judged too harshly" the state
prosecutor asked for three-year sentences.
Hours after the verdict, the Russian Orthodox Church urged
the state to show mercy to the women "within the framework of
the law", raising the possibility it might back a presidential
pardon or a reduction in their terms.
Lukin suggested the Pussy Riot case, which has inflamed
emotions among both liberal and conservative Russians, was
widening dangerous rifts in a society that has endured repeated
upheaval over the past century.
"It is regrettable that a poisonous substance of intolerance
and brutality is spreading in our society. Recently it has
become typical and even fashionable not to discuss problems but
to lash about at one another," Lukin said.
"The instinct for dialogue is fading and the fighting
instinct is coming into the foreground. This is very dangerous."
In April, Patriarch Kirill called the Pussy Riot protest
part of an "attack by persecutors" on the church and on what it
regards as traditional Russian values.
Priests have reported an increase in the vandalism of
churches, while liberals fear Pussy Riot's jail term will
encourage extreme nationalists and lead to violence.
A nationalist, Russian Orthodox activist group called Holy
Rus said this week it was establishing volunteer patrols to
guard churches and prevent any further blasphemous acts.
"This is a horrible idea," said Lukin, who called on the
authorities to look into the initiative, which he suggested
evoked the turbulence that preceded the 1917 Bolshevik
Revolution.
"Have we not had enough of our own history when various
volunteer patrols of enthusiasts ... were beating up other
enthusiasts? And all that led a civil war."