MOSCOW, July 16 The Pussy Riot punk band took
aim at President Vladimir Putin and how he runs Russia's oil
industry on Tuesday in its first video for almost a year.
In the video posted on Youtube - youtu.be/qOM_3QH3bBw
- four members of the feminist art performance group climb up
gas flares and dance on oil pipelines, wearing their trademark
brightly coloured masks, short dresses and tights.
The band, two of whose members are in jail over a protest in
Moscow's main Russian Orthodox cathedral in February 2012, pour
what appears to be oil over a portrait of Igor Sechin, head of
state oil firm Rosneft, in the video called "Like a
Red Prison".
Criticising the close relationship between Putin and the
Russian Orthodox Church - the theme of their protest in Moscow's
Christ the Saviour Cathedral - they chant: "Your president is
like an ayatollah in Iran and your church is like in the United
Arab Emirates."
Group members accuse Putin of orchestrating a crackdown on
dissent and persecuting political opponents since returning to
presidency in May last year.
