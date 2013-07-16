* Pussy Riot release new video lambasting Putin
* Video also attacks Russian oil industry
* Two band members are in prison over church protest
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, July 16 Four members of Pussy Riot
danced on an oil pipeline in garish masks, tights and short
dresses in a new video released on Tuesday, comparing President
Vladimir Putin to an "ayatollah in Iran" and attacking his
allies in Russia's rich energy sector.
In their first performance in almost a year, posted on
Youtube at youtu.be/qOM_3QH3bBw, the feminist punk
protest collective also accused Putin of being homophobic after
passage of what is widely seen as anti-gay legislation.
"Like in a Red Prison" is one of Pussy Riot's few
performances since its anti-Putin protest in a Russian Orthodox
church last year won global fame for the band members but led to
three of them being jailed.
In the new video, which includes profanities, one of the
women pours what appears to be oil over a large portrait of Igor
Sechin, the head of state oil firm Rosneft and a close
Putin ally.
Another clutches a microphone and while a third brandishes a
guitar as they clamber onto the roof of a petrol station. In
another segment of the more than three-minute-long clip, band
members climb up a gas flare. At times they are watched by
mystified workers in hardhats as they writhe to the music.
The aim of the video, the band explains, is to draw
attention to what they say is Putin's practice of allowing only
close allies to share in the vast proceeds generated by the
Russian energy industry. Rosneft declined comment.
In another part of the video, the women reprise their
criticism of Putin's close ties with the Russian Orthodox
Church.
"Your president is like an ayatollah in Iran and your church
is like in the United Arab Emirates," they chant, without
explaining the reference to the United Arab Emirates.
Much of the video also refers to "homophobic vermin" in
Russia and denounces Putin as a homophobe after the president
signed into law legislation banning the spread of gay
"propaganda" among minors. Russian officials have denied the law
is homophobic.
Pussy Riot and other opposition activists such as
anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny, who is mentioned in the
video and is on trial on theft charges, accuse Putin of cracking
down on dissent since returning to the presidency in May last
year after protests against his 13-year rule.
The Kremlin denies there has been a clampdown.
Three members of Pussy Riot were sentenced to two years in
jail last August for "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred"
over their "punk prayer" in Moscow's Christ the Saviour
Cathedral in February 2012.
Yekaterina Samutsevich was freed last October but Maria
Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, who wrote some of the
lyrics on the new video, are still in a prison colony.
The trial and punishment of the women angered many Western
governments and they won support from international celebrities
such as Madonna and ex-Beatle Sir Paul McCartney.
But the 2012 protest and sentence divided Russians. Many
people, liberals and conservatives alike, disapproved of the
protest because it took place in a church but fewer thought they
deserved such a touch sentence, opinion polls showed.
