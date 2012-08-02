* Putin raises hopes among defence lawyers, relatives
* Pussy Riot defence says state hurrying to wrap up
high-profile trial
* Trial lasts late into evening for fourth straight day
By Gleb Bryanski
MOSCOW, Aug 2 President Vladimir Putin said on
Thursday the three women in the band Pussy Riot who performed a
"protest prayer" at Russia's main cathedral should not be judged
too harshly, raising defence lawyers' hopes that they could
escape lengthy jail terms.
Putin's comments, reported by Russian news agencies during
his visit to London, suggested the three members of the punk
band could escape the maximum seven-year jail term following
international criticism of the Kremlin over the case.
Putin said here was "nothing good" about the band's protest,
Interfax reported.
"Nonetheless, I don't think that they should be judged so
harshly for this," he said, adding that it was up to the court
to decide the case. "I hope the court will come out with the
right decision, a well-founded one."
Western governments have criticised the prosecution of the
women and human rights groups as well as Red Hot Chili Peppers
and other performers have called for their immediate release.
Russian opposition leaders have depicted the trial as part
of a crackdown on dissent since Putin began a third term as
president on May 7.
A lawyer for the band members said Putin's statements were a
signal to Western critics, and to the judicial authorities
trying the three women to show leniency.
"In my opinion this is a gesture towards the West, towards
the consumers of Russian energy resources and (Putin's) business
partners," defence lawyer Nikolai Polozov said at the court.
"Given the significance of such signals, we can expect some
softening of the prosecution's position," he said.
He expressed caution in a remark on Twitter, however,
saying: "To tell the truth, I don't believe Putin. If the signal
gets through and the court reacts, OK, but if not we will fight
on."
Maria Alyokhina, 24, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, 22, and
Yekaterina Samutsevich, 29, offended many Russian Orthodox
Christian believers with the protest on Feb. 21 on the altar of
Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral.
"PUTIN IS RUSSIA'S COURT"
They are being tried on charges of hooliganism motivated by
religious hatred over the performance in which they called on
the Virgin Mary to "throw Putin out!"
Opinion polls suggest many Russians believe the women, who
have been jailed for about five months, should not face more
time behind bars.
Prosecutors are to recommend a sentence at the end of the
trial.
Pyotr Verzilov, Tolokonnikova's husband, said Putin's
remarks could increase the chances the women would get suspended
sentences and avoid further time in jail.
"Putin is Russia's court . He will decide the verdict in the
end," Verzilov said. "He is feeling enormous pressure both at
home as well as abroad and, obviously, under such circumstances
he no longer wants to be a bloody dictator."
The three have denied they were motivated by hate, and said
they were protesting against close ties between church and
state. They were particularly angered by the support the Russian
Orthodox Church's leader, Patriarch Kirill, gave Putin in his
presidential election campaign this year.
Kremlin critics say Putin, who has ruled Russia as president
or prime minister since 2000, wants to use the trial to paint
protesters in a negative light.
"Even in the Soviet era, in Stalin's time, the courts were
more just," Polozov said earlier on Thursday.
Since his inauguration, the former KGB officer has signed
laws raising fines for protesters, tightening control of the
Internet - often used to organise protests - and imposing
tougher rules on foreign-funded campaign and lobby groups.
Putin, who spoke before leaving London after meeting British
Prime Minister David Cameron and watching judo at the Olympics,
suggested the women would have faced swift punishment without
trial if they had put on a similar performance in Israel or in
Muslim areas of Russia's Caucasus.
"I think if the girls had desecrated something in, let's
say, Israel - there are some pretty strong guys there, you know
- it wouldn't be too easy for them to get out of there,"
Interfax quoted him as saying.
"Or if they went to the Caucasus and desecrated some sacred
Muslim place, we would not even have time to protect them," he
was quoted as saying.