MOSCOW Aug 17 A judge sentenced three women who
staged an anti-Kremlin protest on the altar of Moscow's main
Russian Orthodox church to two years in jail on Friday in a
trial seen as test of President Vladimir Putin's tolerance of
dissent.
The trio from punk bad Pussy Riot, handcuffed in a courtroom
cage, reacted with giggles and one rolled her eyes when the
judge issued the sentences after reading the guilty verdict for
almost three hours.
A man in the courtroom shouted "Shame!" and hundreds of
protesters outside the Moscow courthouse repeated that chant and
whistled when news of the sentence came.
"They are in jail because it is Putin's personal revenge,"
opposition leader Alexei Navalny said in the courtroom. "This
verdict was written by Vladimir Putin".
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, 22, Maria Alyokhina, 24, and
Yekaterina Samutsevich, 30, were convicted of hooliganism
motivated by religious hatred for performing a "punk prayer" in
Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral. They called on the Virgin
Mary to rid Russia of Putin.
The defendants said they were protesting against close ties
between Putin and the Russian Orthodox church and did not intend
to offend believers, but the judge rejected those arguments.
Prosecutors had requested three-year sentences. The two-year
sentences include the nearly six months served since the
defendants were jailed following the Feb. 21 protest.