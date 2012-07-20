By Gabriela Baczynska
| MOSCOW, July 20
MOSCOW, July 20 Three members of female punk
group Pussy Riot who derided President Vladimir Putin in a
protest in Moscow's main cathedral had their spell in jail
extended by six months on Friday in what their lawyers called a
show trial dictated by the Kremlin.
The women, who have been held in pre-trial custody for
almost five months, face up to seven years in jail on charges of
hooliganism for storming the altar in multi-coloured masks to
sing a "punk prayer" to the Virgin Mary to "Throw Putin Out!"
The Feb. 21 protest, which offended many believers in the
mainly Orthodox Christian country, exposed deep divisions over
the church leadership's backing for Putin and the scale of
punishment faced by the women, two of whom have young children.
Defence lawyer Mark Feigin said the court's acquiescence to
a prosecution request to hold Maria Alyokhina, Nadezhda
Tolokonnikova and Yekaterina Samutsevich until Jan. 13, 2013,
showed Russian leaders had given orders for their conviction.
"Today's decision only proves again that our role as
defendants here is a pure formality," Feigin told reporters
after the hearing, which was closed to the media.
"There is a lot of evidence that the judge will disregard
justice in favour of a pre-set instructions on how to rule,
which have been handed down by the authorities. They want to
find them guilty... to punish them with real jail time.
"It is not a process but a judicial reprisal," he said.
RECALLING KHODORKOVSKY
Court spokeswoman Darya Lyakh said a date would be announced
on Monday for the start of the high-profile trial, which has
drawn comparisons to the jailing of former oil tycoon,
billionaire and Putin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
The Pussy Riot hearing on Friday took place in the same
Moscow court that housed Khodorkovsky's trial.
Pussy Riot's renegade performance was part of a protest
movement against Putin's 12-year dominance that at its peak saw
100,000 people take part in winter demonstrations in Moscow.
Outside Friday's hearing, Orthodox Church faithful mingled
warily with Pussy Riot backers, some of whom wore T-shirts
emblazoned with the band's trademark brightly coloured
balaclava.
A church activist read Bible passages out loud, while one of
the women's supporters unfurled a banners "Throw Putin Out!",
raising chants of "Freedom, Freedom!" before he was detained.
"Believers' feelings are not worth a prison sentence," read
another sign held aloft, before rain dispersed the crowd.
The three women's arrest has drawn widespread outrage among
human rights groups and opposition activists already fuming over
the church's backing of Putin in a presidential election he won
in March. Amnesty International has urged Russia to free the
trio, criticising the severity of the response by authorities.
But some Orthodox believers have called for tough punishment
for an act they regard as blasphemous.
"I was really upset at what happened," said Vadim
Kvyatkovski, a member of an Orthodox Christian youth group.
"This was no act of art. If it was happening anywhere else, in
the street, we could discuss that, but when it is in a cathedral
then it just violates our freedoms."
Half of Muscovites surveyed this month by the Levada Center,
an independent pollster, said they had negative views about the
prosecution of Pussy Riot members while 36 percent said they
welcomed the criminal case.