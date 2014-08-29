LAKE SELIGER, Russia Aug 29 Russian President
Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow had to strengthen its
position, economically and militarily, in the resource rich
Arctic region, where other countries are vying for influence.
"Our interests are concentrated in the Arctic. And of course
we should pay more attention to issues of development of the
Arctic and the strengthening of our position (there)," Putin
told a youth camp outside Moscow, enumerating military and
economic plans for Russia's Arctic.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Thomas Grove;
Editing by Christian Lowe)