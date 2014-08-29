LAKE SELIGER, Russia Aug 29 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow had to strengthen its position, economically and militarily, in the resource rich Arctic region, where other countries are vying for influence.

"Our interests are concentrated in the Arctic. And of course we should pay more attention to issues of development of the Arctic and the strengthening of our position (there)," Putin told a youth camp outside Moscow, enumerating military and economic plans for Russia's Arctic.

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Christian Lowe)