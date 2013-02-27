* Putin calls for improvement by armed forces
* Says West trying to change strategic balance of power
* Putin aims to rally support with anti-Western rhetoric
(Adds call for permanent Mediterranean presence, religious
leader attends meeting)
By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, Feb 27 Vladimir Putin ordered military
leaders on Wednesday to make urgent improvements to the armed
forces during his new presidential term, saying Russia must
thwart attempts by the West to tip the strategic balance of
power.
Putin's remarks, to rows of uniformed officers and defence
officials, reflected increasing hawkishness since he returned to
the Kremlin for a six-year term last May, and a growing
readiness to cite foreign threats and use anti-Western rhetoric
to rally support.
"Attempts are being made to tip the strategic balance," said
Putin, who as president is commander-in-chief of the armed
forces, told his audience at the General Staff academy on
Moscow's outskirts. The head of the Russian Orthodox Church,
Patriarch Kirill, sat in the front row.
"Geopolitical dynamics call for a quick and considered
response ... Russia's armed forces must move on to a new level
of capabilities in the next three to five years," said Putin,
who has not ruled out seeking another term in 2018.
The former KGB spy said moves that threatened Russia's
geopolitical position included the eastward expansion of
Russia's former Cold War foe NATO and U.S. deployment of an
anti-missile shield in Europe.
He said drills must be sharpened up and held with less
advance warning, to keep soldiers on their toes.
"Combat training must not be laid-back, so that soldiers
know about emergency exercises six months in advance, but must
be as similar as possible to the real conditions of modern
combat and warfare," he said.
Following a decade of military spending cuts after the
collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Putin has been the driving
force behind plans to spend 23 trillion roubles ($750 billion)
through 2020 to upgrade Russia's ageing armaments.
SOVIET-ERA INFRASTRUCTURE
Russia's military, with roughly 1 million servicemen, is
still largely reliant on Soviet-era infrastructure and weaponry.
It continues to rely on conscription, despite Kremlin pledges to
turn it fully professional.
Rights activists say brutal bullying has been rampant since
the collapse of the Soviet Union, and the military has long been
plagued by corruption. The top military prosecutor said in 2011
that a fifth of the budget was stolen or embezzled.
Former defence minister Anatoly Serdyukov set out ambitious
military reforms in 2008, after Russia fought a brief war with
Georgia that highlighted the failings of the armed forces.
But Serdyukov was sacked in November, and is now a witness
in a criminal case in which a former subordinate is accused of
fraud and embezzlement in deals involving Defence Ministry
property.
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, the ally Putin named to
replace Serdyukov, said on Wednesday he would make an inventory
of army property to try to reduce corruption, widely seen as the
main obstacle to modernisation.
Shoigu also said Russia needs warships in the Mediterranean
at all times "to protect its national interests".
Russia has a modest naval maintenance facility in the Syrian
port of Tartous that is its only military base outside the
ex-Soviet Union, but it does not have a constant presence in the
Mediterranean.
Putin has repeatedly evoked foreign threats since returning
to the presidency as he tries to lift his ratings following the
biggest protests since he first rose to power in 2000.
He has accused the United States of backing the protests
against him, and Russia has introduced a law since his return to
the Kremlin that forces campaign and lobby groups that are
funded from abroad to register as "foreign agents".
Putin has also increasingly underlined traditional Russian
values and taken a tough line against the protesters in an
attempt to rally support among the conservatives who have long
been his power base.
Relations with the United States have deteriorated over
Washington's missile defence plans and American concerns about
political freedom in Russia, as well as trade disputes.
($1 = 30.6405 Russian roubles)
(Additional reporting by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Timothy
Heritage and Michael Roddy)