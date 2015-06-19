ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia's support for Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad on Friday and said he opposed external interference to try to end the conflict there.

Speaking at an economic conference in the city of St Petersburg, Putin also said Russia was concerned that fighting could worsen in Syria and come to resemble the conflict in Libya.

