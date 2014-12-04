* Putin pledges to use National Wealth Fund to support banks
* Says to recapitalise banks to boost lending investment
projects
* VTB shares up 7.5 pct
(Adds background)
By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, Dec 4 Money collected in one of Russia's
two "rainy day" funds should be used to support domestic banks,
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, as he set out efforts
to help Moscow counterract Western sanctions and overcome its
economic woes.
Broadly shut out of external funding due to sanctions over
Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis, Russia's largest banks such
as VTB, Gazprombank and Russian Agriculture Bank are
looking to the state fund to help them meet loan demand.
"We have a large amount of internal savings, they should
become effective investments," Putin said in his annual state of
the union speech.
"Using our reserves, firstly, the National Wealth Fund
(NWF), I propose to ... recapitalise leading domestic banks with
funds offered ... to use for lending to the most important
projects in the real sector of economy."
He did not say how much support was envisaged.
As of Nov. 1, the NWF, aimed at covering pension
liabilities, was valued at $81.7 billion. It is one of Russia's
two sovereign funds, the other being the Reserve Fund which
collects windfall oil revenue for possible budget shortages, and
has until now been governed by relatively strict rules about
where it invests.
Several Russian banks hit by sanctions such as VTB, Russia's
No.2 bank, and Gazprombank, had already received state support
earlier this year. But those two are now asked for up to 250
billion roubles ($4.7 billion) and up to 100 billion in
additional support.
VTB shares were up 7.5 percent at 1216 GMT, outperforming
the MICEX index which was down 0.3 percent.
Other companies such as No.2 gas producer Novatek,
state oil producer Rosneft and Russian Railways have
also asked for NWF financing to help with their projects, with
the state considering doling out funds via its largest banks.
Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said he considered
support of 250 billion roubles for VTB as "minimal" if the state
wanted it to fund infrastructure projects and grow faster.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said VTB may be a channel
for state funds for projects the state decides to support,
including for Novatek's Yamal liquefied natural gas project in
the Arctic, ITAR-TASS reported.
Novatek has requested NWF support of between 100 billion
roubles and 150 billion for the initiative.
(1 US dollar = 53.6760 Russian rouble)
(Writing by Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova; Editing by David
Holmes)