MOSCOW Oct 2 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he will not intervene in the legal investigation into the privatisation of mid-sized oil producer Bashneft, controlled by the Sistema conglomerate.

Speaking at the VTB Capital Russia Calling investment forum, Putin also said that there will not be a wide-scale revision of privatisations, which took place after the collapse of the Soviet Union in early 1990s. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)