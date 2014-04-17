MOSCOW, April 17 Russian President Vladimir
Putin said Ukraine's Berkut riot police, a force disbanded by
authorities in Kiev after being blamed for the deaths of
protesters, had served honourably in the line of duty.
Answering a question from a former Berkut officer in
televised call-in with the nation, Putin told him "there is no
doubt you and your colleagues ... professionally and honourably
carried out your duty."
He said the decision to disband the force after deadly
clashes during protests that ousted President Viktor Yanukovich
would "backfire for the Ukrainian state because you cannot
humiliate fighters and make kneel fighters who are defending the
interests of the state."
