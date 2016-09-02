BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
MOSCOW, Sept 2 President Vladimir Putin said Russia has sufficient reserves to preserve economic stability and there is no need to borrow externally, RIA news agency quoted him as saying in an interview to Bloomberg on Friday.
"We just do not need it now," RIA cited Putin as saying. "It is simply senseless, bearing in mind the costs of borrowing." (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova)
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
TOKYO, May 18 The dollar wallowed near six-month lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday as the U.S. political crisis appeared to deepen, and likely to delay any efforts by President Donald Trump to carry out his economic stimulus plans.