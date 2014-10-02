MOSCOW Oct 2 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia will not impose restrictions on cross-border capital and currency movements.

"We do not plan to introduce any foreign currency restrictions or restrictions on the movement of capital," he told the VTB Russia Calling investment conference following a slide in the value of the rouble as Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis bite. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)