BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
MOSCOW Jan 31 The chairman of Russia's central bank told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday he expected interest rates to fall in line with inflation in the coming years, rebuffing political pressure to ease policy now to boost flagging growth.
The comments by Sergei Ignatyev followed Putin's earlier remark that a rise in interest rates to levels well above inflation would hit the flow of credit to the economy.
Ignatyev, who retires in June after 11 years at the helm of the Bank of Russia, said that if the government upholds fiscal discipline it would be possible to reduce inflation to 4 percent or less in the next few years, from over 6 percent now.
"At the same time, interest rates will fall, perhaps not straight away, perhaps with a delay. But, as inflation falls, interest rates will fall," Ignatyev said in broadcast remarks at a cabinet strategy meeting chaired by Putin in the Kremlin.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r