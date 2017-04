MOSCOW Oct 2 The policy of the Russian central bank is balanced and flexible, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the VTB Russia Calling investment conference.

Putin said he was confident that a recent rise in inflation, linked to Russia's restrictions on Western food imports, had a temporary character given the central bank's policy. (Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Winning, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)