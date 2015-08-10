MOSCOW Aug 10 Russia's Central Bank does a lot to bring stability to the rouble, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at a meeting with Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, RIA news agency reported.

The rouble rouble fell on Monday, remaining close to five-month lows, dragged down by the oil price which has fallen further below $50 a barrel on weak Chinese data. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)