MOSCOW, April 17 President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday relations between Russia and China have developed to an all-time high and they will play a significant role on the global political stage.

"It..will significantly influence the modern architecture of international relations," Putin said in a televised call-in with the nation, but added that they were "not considering the question of a military-political alliance." (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Additional repoting by Polina Devitt and Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Lidia Kelly)