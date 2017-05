MOSCOW, March 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Crimea on Friday, Russian news agencies quoted the Kremlin as saying on Thursday.

On his trip Putin will visit the construction site of a bridge being built to Crimea across the Kerch Strait to connect Russia with the Crimean peninsula, the Kremlin said.

Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine two years go.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)