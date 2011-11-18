MOSCOW Nov 18 Prime Minister Vladimir
Putin said on Friday he had encouraged Russia's biggest oil firm
Rosneft to take over the country's legendary ice
hockey club CSKA, in a move likely to please sports fans ahead
of the election.
Putin, who will seek his third term as president in the
March 2012 poll and is campaigning for his United Russia party
ahead of a parliamentary vote on Dec. 4, donned ice-hockey
skates to train with former CSKA stars.
Putin said CSKA President Vyacheslav Tikhonov, a veteran
Soviet national team coach, had approached him recently asking
him to help the club, which has won 32 championships in the
46-year history of the Soviet ice hockey league.
"We started looking around, brought in our energy firms,
agreed with Rosneft that they must, no, may support the ice
hockey club," Putin told a group of government officials and
sports executives at the CSKA training base.
Putin said Rosneft was ready to invest "hundreds of millions
of dollars" in CSKA.
Putin, 59, a black belt in judo, says he wants to promote
sport and healthy lifestyles among ordinary Russians and is
known for "action man" publicity stunts which have become more
frequent in the run-up to the elections.
He has recently been coached in ice hockey by former CSKA
star Alexei Kasatonov.
Putin said the Defence Ministry, the founder and former
owner of CSKA, was no longer able to support the club, whose
annual budget is $70 million, and warned of an exodus of
talented players abroad.
"Otherwise they will not be competitive compared with the
NHL (North America's hockey league) and all the leading players
will flee. We should be realistic, we cannot close the border
and keep people on a leash," he said.
Russia's cash-rich energy majors are heavily involved in
sports sponsorship with Rosneft's rival LUKOIL
sponsoring soccer club Spartak and Gazprom owning St.
Petersburg ice hockey club SCA.
Russia won the right to stage the 2016 world ice hockey
championship this year, with Moscow and St. Petersburg picked as
host cities. Putin has also helped Russia land the 2014 Winter
Olympics in Sochi and the 2018 soccer World Cup.
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; editing by Andrew Roche)