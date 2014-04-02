MOSCOW, April 2 Russian President Vladimir Putin
has formally divorced his wife Lyudmila after more than 30 years
of marriage, Kremlin spokesman said on Wednesday, following a
surprise breakup announcement last year.
"The divorce has taken place," Dmitry Peskov said, without
giving any further details.
Putin and his wife announced that their marriage was over
last June in a live broadcast on Russian state television,
confirming longstanding speculation that they had separated.
The Kremlin made clear at the time that their breakup had
yet to be formalised.
The ex-KGB spy, 61, keeps his personal life private and
little is known about his wife and two daughters, both in their
20s.
In 2008, Putin said there was no truth to a newspaper report
that he was preparing to marry Olympic rhythmic gymnast Alina
Kabayeva, who was born in 1983, the same year he married
Lyudmila.
Putin told journalists to keep their "snotty noses" out of
his private affairs and the newspaper, Moskovsky Korrespondent,
folded shortly afterwards.
Kabayeva, who was one of the torch bearers at the Sochi
Olympics opening ceremony in February, also denied any
relationship with Putin.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)