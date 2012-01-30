* Op-ed piece seeks 'stable and gradual development'
* To build state corporations into global players
* Vague commitments on privatisation
* Little detail on helping small business
By Douglas Busvine
MOSCOW, Jan 30 Prime Minister Vladimir
Putin, seeking to renew his hold on power after unprecedented
street protests, set out an economic agenda on Monday that puts
state capitalism at the heart of a bid to boost Russia's global
competitiveness.
In a 5,000-word newspaper article, the third in a series he
has written ahead of a March 4 presidential election, Putin
defended his record while acknowledging Russia needed to adapt
in a period of "cardinal change" in the global economy.
"We are seeing how countries, whose position seemed
invulnerable only yesterday, are yielding to those that not long
ago were regarded with haughty disdain," he wrote in the
Vedomosti financial daily.
"In such conditions it is important to secure the stable and
gradual development of our economy, and as far as possible to
protect our citizens from blows delivered by crises, while
resolutely and quickly renewing all aspects of economic life."
Readers of Vedomosti's online edition were critical of
Putin, who has run Russia for the past 12 years as two-term
president and then premier.
"Dear Pu, we've had enough of your slogans. Twelve years of
absolute power should be enough to show some results," wrote a
person who signed in as AVTor, getting 109 'likes' from readers.
Putin said his government had been right to reassert control
over the energy sector, an indirect reference to the breakup of
Russia's largest oil firm, Yukos, whose assets were largely
bought up by state-controlled Rosneft and whose owner,
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, was jailed for tax evasion and fraud.
The article, Putin's broadest discourse on how he would run
the economy should he be elected for a six-year term, also
identifies continuing dependency on natural resources and
de-industrialisation as Russia's greatest economic weaknesses.
But the steps he proposes to modernise the $1.5 trillion
economy lack detail, are in part contradictory and make only a
vague commitment to deliver on past privatisation pledges.
Putin is the clear front-runner to win the presidential
election, but the popular mood has shifted in Russia after tens
of thousands of protesters turned out to protest alleged ballot
fraud in a December parliamentary election.
Critics, who have branded Putin's ruling party a band of
"crooks and thieves", plan to turn out again in force on Feb. 4
to demand wide-ranging electoral reforms aimed at breaking the
59-year-old premier's de facto monopoly on power.
OPEN ECONOMY
In the 20 years since the collapse of the Soviet Union,
Russia has become "an organic part of the world economy", but is
still exposed to commodity-price swings, reliant on imports of
consumer goods and plagued by capital flight, Putin wrote.
Russia, as a member of the World Trade Organization, should
open up to global competition and become a leader in sectors
like pharmaceuticals, composite materials, aerospace and
communications technology.
But Putin also defended his support for an active industrial
policy, saying: "Private capital will not voluntarily enter new
sectors as it does not want to bear elevated risks."
Bulking up state corporations active in high technology,
infrastructure and nuclear power would presage their conversion
into public firms that can be floated on stock markets.
"I consider it possible for the state, by 2016, to reduce
its stakes in some resource companies and to complete its exit
from large non-resource companies that are not tied to natural
monopolies and the defence sector," Putin wrote.
The article said little about restructuring state-controlled
gas export monopoly Gazprom, criticised by investors
for high costs and inefficiency, beyond saying it should divest
non-core assets such as its media holdings.
Economists say Putin will need to deliver on his promises to
spur economic growth, which has slowed to a range of 4-5 percent
since the 2008-09 global crisis from prior rates of 6-7 percent.
"As always, implementation will be key," said Ivan
Tchakarov, chief economist at Renaissance Capital, who warned
that, without reform, Russia could slide into 'twin' trade and
budget deficits.
CORRUPTION CURSE
Putin's article mentioned corruption explicitly only once
and said efforts by outgoing President Dmitry Medvedev had
failed to eliminate pressure from officials on entrepreneurs.
"The main problem is insufficient transparency and
accountability on the part of state officials," Putin wrote. "To
call it by name, we are talking about systemic corruption."
"Clearing the way for business that is ready to win in fair
competition is a fundamental, systemic task ... We need to
change the state itself - executive and judicial power."
Putin said Russia, ranked 120th in a World Bank investment
climate survey, should seek to catch up with neighbouring
Kazakhstan, which is in 47th spot.
He called for business cases to be moved from criminal to
commercial courts to break a cycle of collusion between police,
investigators and judges that all too often ends in convictions.
Putin said he would seek to shift the overall tax burden
towards wealthy property owners and consumption of luxury goods
but offered no specific concessions for small businesses.