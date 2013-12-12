Benchmark JGBs edge down slightly, taking cue from stocks
TOKYO, March 28 Benchmark Japanese government bonds edged down slightly on Tuesday in the waning days of this fiscal year, taking their cue from a stock market recovery.
MOSCOW Dec 12 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he saw no reason to abandon spending pledges he made when he began his third presidential term last year, despite a more challenging economic environment.
"The economic cycle can and is changing, but this is no reason to talk about revising our goals," Putin said in an annual address to lawmakers and top officials in the Kremlin.
TOKYO, March 28 Benchmark Japanese government bonds edged down slightly on Tuesday in the waning days of this fiscal year, taking their cue from a stock market recovery.
March 28 Water utility company United Utilities Group Plc said it expected full-year revenue to be slightly lower due to the accounting impact of its Water Plus joint venture.
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan