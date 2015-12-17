MOSCOW Dec 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Thursday the $50 per barrel price for oil factored in
the 2016 budget was too optimistic and the government needed to
make adjustments.
"We had calculated next year's budget based on $50 per
barrel. This is a very optimistic valuation today. Now it's
already $38. That's why we will have to correct something
there," Putin said at his annual news conference.
He said the peak of the economic crisis in Russia had passed
but the government's forecasts for 0.7 percent economic growth
in 2016 and 1.9 percent growth in 2017 were based on assumptions
the oil price would be $50 per barrel.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Darya Korsunskaya; writing by
Maria Kiselyova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)