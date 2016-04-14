BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
MOSCOW, April 14 The situation in the Russian economy has not been solved and the government expects a small fall in gross domestic product this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual televised phone-in on Thursday.
For HIGHLIGHTS, click on (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrew Osborn; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi