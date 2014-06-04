ASTRAKHAN, Russia, June 4 President Vladimir
Putin said on Wednesday that Russia should reduce its reliance
on foreign equipment in the energy sector, part of an effort to
improve the nation's self-sufficiency at a time when it faces
Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
At a meting on energy strategy in the southern city of
Astrakhan, Putin also said the government should consider a
recapitalisation of Gazprom following the signing of a
$400 billion gas deal with China which will require
multi-billion-dollar investments in infrastructure.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Steve Gutterman)