MOSCOW, July 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin
on Wednesday asked German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Francois Hollande to use their influence to help
prevent any escalation of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the
Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin in a phone call with the two leaders expressed his
concerns about the state of a shaky truce between Ukrainian
government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine
who have been fighting each other since 2014, the Kremlin said.
"The importance of not allowing any further escalation in
the situation was underlined," it said of the call.
"Vladimir Putin expressed his concerns in connection with
the intense shelling by Ukrainian troops of populated areas in
Donbass," it added. The separatists and the Ukrainian army
regularly accuse each other of violating the Minsk peace accord,
which was meant to end the fighting.
Merkel has said she wants to see more progress on the accord
before considering whether European Union sanctions imposed on
Russia over its role in the Ukraine crisis should be lifted.
The three leaders had also discussed NATO's recent summit in
Warsaw, which had weighed the threat the alliance considered
Moscow poses, the Kremlin said. It said there had been consensus
about the need for a constructive dialogue and specific measures
to foster trust between Russia and NATO.
