LAURA, Russia Oct 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he hoped a deal would be reached next week with Ukraine to end a long-running dispute in which Moscow has halted natural gas supplies to Kiev.

The Russian and Ukrainian energy ministers are expected to hold more talks with the European Commission in Brussels next week on the dispute over Ukraine's unpaid bills and the price Kiev pays for its gas.

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk and Lidia Kelly, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)