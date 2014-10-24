LAURA, Russia Oct 24 Russian President Vladimir
Putin said on Friday he hoped a deal would be reached next week
with Ukraine to end a long-running dispute in which Moscow has
halted natural gas supplies to Kiev.
The Russian and Ukrainian energy ministers are expected to
hold more talks with the European Commission in Brussels next
week on the dispute over Ukraine's unpaid bills and the price
Kiev pays for its gas.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk and Lidia Kelly, writing by
Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)